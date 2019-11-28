Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

21 Pakistani Hindu migrants were granted Indian citizenship by the Rajasthan government. The citizenship was handed over to the people on Wednesday at jaipur district collectorate.

Earlier Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Home Affairs has informed that around 1310 migrants were granted citizenship by the Rajasthan government. The minister informed this in the lok Sabha.

Three districts in Rajasthan- Jodhpur, Jaipur and Jaisalmer- have the power to grant Indian citizenship by registration or naturalisation to legal migrants belonging to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

The Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act on January 8. The act aims at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, pakistan and Afghanistan.