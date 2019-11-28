‘Sena will come to power even in Delhi’ claims Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that party will also come to power in Delhi.

“I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our ‘Suryaan’ will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But they everyone was laughing at us. But now our ‘Suryayaan’ has landed safely “, Raut said. ” People shouldn’t be surprised if “Suryayaan’ Sena lands up in Delhi,” the MP of Sena added.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on today. Shiv Sena will have the CM post and Congress and NCP will have the deputy CM post in Maharashtra.