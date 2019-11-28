Sheikh Mohammed orders release of prisoners ahead of UAE National Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of prisoners ahead of UAE’s 48th National Day. This was informed by the Dubai Media Office.

A statement issued by the Dubai Media Office has informed that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum has ordered the release of 674 prisoners from Dubai’s punitive and correctional institutions on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to pardon prisoners on Islamic and national occasions reflects his keenness to offer the pardoned inmates a chance to reintegrate into society, said Dubai Attorney General Issam Al Humaidan. .The Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.