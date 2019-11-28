Suriya team up with Hari for a family entertainer

Tamil actor Suirya is once again to team up with director Hari. The actor-director duo has earlier joined hands together for ‘Singam’ franchise.

But now it is rumoured that the duo joins together for a family entertainer. Sun Pictures will bankroll the film. But still now no official confirmation is released about the film.

Apart from the three-part ‘Singam’ series, Suriya and Hari have also worked together in movies like ‘Aaru and Vel’.

Suriya’s new film ‘Soorari Pottru’ has wrapped shooting. The dubbing of the film directed by Sudha Kongara is going on.

Earlier it is announced that Suriya will do a film with director Siva. But the director got himself committed for a dream project with Rajinikanth and the Suriya movie has been postponed indefinitely.