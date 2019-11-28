Taxi driver molests 12-year-old boy while his mother was in back seat

A 35-year-old Pakistani driver of repeatedly touching the British boy in an inappropriate way – on September 16 – as he was sitting in the passenger seat.Prosecution records show that the boy removed the defendant’s hand but the latter would not stop touching him. A complaint was filed at Al Barsha police station.The mother was sitting in the back seat with her other two children.

Initially, the driver denied the charge in court and was placed in detention.The boy told the investigator that he had booked a cab with his mother on September 16.”I sat in the front passenger seat. During the trip, the taxi driver touched my leg. I tried to stop him by placing one leg over the other but he then started pulling my leg over and kept touching me. I waited till we reached home to tell my mother because I was scared of him,” the boy recounted.

During investigation, the teen’s mother confirmed having seen the driver’s hand, throughout the ride, on her son’s seat.”I was in the back (of the taxi) with my two other kids. My son told me about what the driver did only after we got home.”The boy told his mother that the defendant kept touching his thigh till they reached their destination.