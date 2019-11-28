UAE school students set a new world record by forming largest human image of rocket

More than 11,000 students from 21 nations formed the largest human image of a rocket in Sharjah on Thursday, setting a new Guinness World Record.The PACE Education Group organised the initiative as a tribute and expression of solidarity with the UAE’s scientific advancement efforts, led by Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati to enter space and to mark the UAE National Day.

“Hazza Al Mansouri’s remarkable visit to space undoubtedly kindled the desire in many aspiring astronauts to embark their limitless journey to space. Reflecting this great achievement, the students from five schools under the PACE Group formed the human image of a rocket as part of the National Day Celebrations signifying the spirit of unity in UAE and the vision of the UAE leaders to work towards the future,” the group said in a press release.

Students from Gulf Asian English School, Sharjah, India International School, Sharjah, PACE International Sharjah, Delhi Private School Ajman and the PACE British School Sharjah were among the 11443 participants in this extraordinary achievement in the green yards of PACE International School, Sharjah, the group said.The event was witnessed by the official adjudicator Shefali Mishra, from Guinness Book of World Records, who announced the successful attempt as “Officially Amazing.