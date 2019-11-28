Vivo launches Z5i with triple rear cameras in India : Price and Features

Vivo Z5i smartphone has been launched in India. The phone comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Vivo Z5i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo Z5i runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Vivo Z5i supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Z5i on the rear packs a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Z5i runs Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Vivo Z5i is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Z5i include Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro-USB, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) with active 4G on both SIM cards. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Z5i supports face unlock.

The Vivo Z5i measures 162.15 x 76.47 x 8.89mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 193.00 grams. It was launched in Jade Blue and Onyx Black colours.