Weather Update: Heavy rain forecasted in state from 30: Alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Northeast Monsoon is becoming active in Kerala. The northeast monsoon will become active from Saturday. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Idukki districts on November 30. There is possibility for heavy rainfall in Idukki, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts on December 1. The IMD has issued a yellow alert on these districts.

As per the data of IMD Kerala has received surplus rain during northeast monsoon. A surplus rain of 54% has received during the season. Kozhikode and Kasargod has received the highest percentage of rain during the season.