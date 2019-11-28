West Bengal By-Election: Final results out

Giving a shock to BJP, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)has won all the three seats where by-election are held in West Bengal.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Pradip Sarkar wins Kharagpur sadar assembly by-election by 20,811 votes. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar has won from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat with a majority of 20,811 votes. Tapan Singha of TMC has won from Kaliganj assembly constituency with a majority of 2304 votes. Tapan Singha has defeated BJP candidate Kamal Chandra Sarkar. Congress candidate Dhitsshree Roy finished third.

West Bengal by-election: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates leading Karimpur & Kharagpur sadar seats as per official Election Commission (EC) trends. https://t.co/upkjq947Bl — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on TMC winning 1 and currently leading on rest of the 2 seats in the by-elections: This is a victory of people. This is a victory of development. Politic of arrogance will not work. People have rejected the BJP. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lvuFwGvTWr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

In karimpur assembly constituency TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy has won.

TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance and for insulting the people of the state.