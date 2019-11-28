DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

West Bengal By-Election: Final results out

Nov 28, 2019, 01:31 pm IST
Giving a shock to BJP, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)has won all the three seats where by-election are held in West Bengal.

TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar has won from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat with a majority of 20,811 votes. Tapan Singha of TMC has won from Kaliganj assembly constituency with a majority of 2304 votes. Tapan Singha has defeated BJP candidate Kamal Chandra Sarkar. Congress candidate Dhitsshree Roy finished third.

In karimpur assembly constituency TMC candidate Bimalendu Sinha Roy has won.

TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance and for insulting the people of the state.

