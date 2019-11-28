Youth sustains ‘serious injuries’ after Police officer throws lathi at him during helmet checking : Watch Video

A 19-year-old was grievously injured after a police officer tried to force his bike to a stop at Kanjirammood in Kadakkal.An accident happened after the bike losing control struck a vehicle carrying Ayyappa devotees.

The youth identified as Siddique sustained serious injuries and has been admitted at the medical college hospital. In protest against the action of the police, the locals besieged Paripally-Madathara Road. A tense situation is prevailing at the Kanjirathumoodu area. Civil police officer Chandramohan who threw the lathi has been suspended.

The police brutality comes at a time when the HC had directed police not to chase down two wheeler riders violating the helmet rule.