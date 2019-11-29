Bharti Airtel to start VoWiFi calling service soon

Bharti Airtel is set to commercially roll out Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) service in December. The service will be rolled out in the country as a way to tackle call drops.

The new feature should also improve indoor voice calling experience for Airtel users. The second largest telecom operator has already tested the service with employees and select customers across various circles ahead of its commercial roll out next month. The voice over WiFi feature will also help Airtel compete with OTT players like WhatsApp in the market.