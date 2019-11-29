Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses shock in the brutal rape and charring of Hyderabad Vet

Expressing his shock in the rape and charring of a Hyderabad Veterinary doctor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said such terrible unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. In the tweet, he paid tribute to the victim’s family.

The doctor was gang-raped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts here, her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

Police on Friday picked up four suspects in connection with gang rape and murder of the 22-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts here on Wednesday. Those detained include a truck driver and a cleaner. The police suspect the girl was gang-raped by the accused, who later strangulated her to death and burnt the body. The Cyberabad Police officials are likely to announce the arrests and reveal the details of the case later in the day.