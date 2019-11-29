Congress protest against withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

Rajasthan Congress on Friday held a protest against the “anti-people” policies of the Centre and the withdrawal of the SPG security cover of the Gandhi family.State Congress president Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders, along with a large number of activists, took out a rally from the party’s state headquarters to Raj Bhavan.

Hitting out at the the BJP government at the Centre, Mr Pilot alleged that it believes in “politics of hostility”.

He alleged that security of the Gandhi family has been compromised with the withdrawal of the SPG cover given to them.

“The country knows that two prime ministers from this family have sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism,” Mr Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, said.

The government has replaced the SPG security cover given to the Gandhis — Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka — by the ‘Z- plus’ security of the CRPF.

“The Congress is not scared to raise public issues and come out on the streets whether it is in power or in opposition. Be it the issue of unemployment or the plight of farmers, the party has always worked to provide them justice by raising their voice,” Mr Pilot said.