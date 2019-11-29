Death Toll rises to 46 in earthquake

The death toll in the massive earthquake that hit European country Albania has rose to 46. The earthquake measured 6.4 magnitude has tore down buildings near the Adriatic coast while people were sleeping on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people have been displaced in the earthquake either because their homes were severely damaged or because they were still unsafe due to the continuing aftershocks.

The Albanian government has ensured that homeless people will be rehoused by next year. Albania is one of the most poorest country in the Europe.

Experts from around Europe have arrived the country to lead the rescue and relief operations.