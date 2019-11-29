Dubai Shopping Festival: Mega raffle prizes announced

The 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), will begin from December 26, 2019 to February 1 2020. This was announced by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). The DFRE also announced details of the festival’s Mega and Grand raffles.

The INFINITI Mega raffle and Nissan Grand raffle has been launched by DFRE’s strategic partners Arabian Automobiles and ENOC respectively.

INFINITI Mega Raffle:

This year, the INFINITI Mega raffle is offering DSF visitors the chance to drive away in an INFINITI QX50 car plus Dh200,000 in cash every single day of DSF 2020. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of AED 1 million in cash at the end of DSF.

Raffle tickets are now on sale at select ENOC and EPCO petrol stations, Zoom outlets, Metro stations across Dubai, Gold Souk, Global Village, selected shopping malls and sales kiosks located in main streets.

The raffle draw broadcasts live on Sama Dubai TV from Al Seef Road from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily until the final day of the draw, February 1, 2020.

Nissan Grand Raffle:

The Nissan Grand raffle will offer DSF shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models – Nissan Patrol 2020, Nissan Pathfinder 2019, Nissan X-TRAIL 2020, Nissan Kicks 2020 and Nissan Sentra 2020 – simply by purchasing items worth a minimum of AED 25 from any EPCO or ENOC station. In total, 33 cars will be given away during DSF.

The winners will be announced at raffle draw ceremonies that are telecast live from Al Seef Road 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily on Sama Dubai TV until the final day of the draw, 1 February 2020.