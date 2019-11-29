‘Due that disease, he might have counted condoms’: CPI MLA mocks former DGP Senkumar for his remarks on JNU

Muhammad Muhasin, the CPI MLA from Pattambi, Kerala has come criticizing former DGP of the state Dr.T.P.Senkumar IPS for his comments on Jawaharlal Nehru University fees hike. Muhasin, who is a former student of JNU on a Facebook past has given reply to Senkumar.

“What is seen in Senkumar is the kind of post-middle age disease found in certain people. Due to this disease, the IPS officer may have counted condoms. He may be voicing his old unfulfilled wishes. However, those who supported him had cow-dung in their head. The truth is that when he went around counting condoms, people including Nobel laureate Abhijit Bannerjee were studying in JNU,” Muhasin wrote on his FB post.

Earlier speaking at a 2-day national seminar conducted on ‘Constitution and Democracy: 70 years of Indian experience’ organised by Central University of Kerala, Senkumar has criticized the recent protest by the students of JNU against the fees hike.

“I have seen girls coming out of toilets in men’s hostel in the JNU. That was 40 years ago. The campus was littered with condoms…Now women tie their hair with condom…We don’t want such a university,” Senkumar said.