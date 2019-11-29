Duo arrested after sharing car crash video on social medias

Chadwick Quinones, 25, and his 44-year-old father, Fred Ordine, had been drag racing in their Corvettes through Lincoln Tunnel around 10:00 pm on February 9.

Port Authority police reopened the accident case after Quinones posted the terrifying dash-cam footage on Instagram. Although the video was quickly deleted, it had been reposted by others, tagging Quinones.

According to reports in Daily Mail, dash-cam of the black Corvette shows the car racing past a bus and other vehicles. When it attempts to pass the yellow Corvette, both speeding cars lose control and crash into other vehicles.

Both Quinones and Ordine fled the scene before police arrived, Port Authority spokeswoman, Lenis Rodrigues, told the Daily Voice. However, Quinones returned to the accident site hours later and admitted his involvement.

At the time, he was let off with summonses for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exhibit registration and careless driving. “We were messing around in the tunnel and I lost it, and hit him,” Quinones said, according to court papers as per the New York Daily News. “We feel bad about it,” added Ordine who is a guitarist in a heavy metal band.

The father and son duo were arrested on Tuesday and their case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.