Huami launches Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition smartwatch in India : Price and Features

Amazfit GTS, like the Xiaomi Mi Watch, is a cost-effective smartwatch designed to look quite like the Apple Watch. Its maker has announced a new version of this wearable, which has a titanium casing rather than the aluminium of the original release. The OEM has also done the same with the Stratos3 (also known as the Sports Watch 3) and the GTR in the past.

The ‘Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition’ has the same internals as the normal variant. It also has the same interface, which admittedly exhibited some teething problems when tested here at NotebookCheck. However, it will presumably add more of a premium cachet to this square-faced smartwatch, as well as some additional durability.

The standard version of the Huami Amazfit GTS is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India and it is available for purchase via Amazon India.The Amazfit GTS is equipped with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display that supports editable widgets. The battery life is promised to be up to 14 days and the smartwatch is 5 ATM water-resistant. Apart from this, onboard sensors include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. Lastly, there are also 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.