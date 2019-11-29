Interesting ‘work’ for an intern,Just sleep for 9 hours daily and get paid 1 lakh rupees after 100 days:

The dream of getting paid for just sleeping is getting realized. A start-up company Wakefit is offering an internship program where you will get Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine hours.

The sleep solutions company has announced an internship program called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, through which selected candidates will be asked to sleep for nine hours a day for 100 days.

There are no pre-requisites except there is a condition that bars the use of laptops during the work hours that is designated sleep hours.The applicants should have a good interest in sleeping, said Wakefit spokesman