JioFiber launches Rs 351 and Rs 199 broadband plans with unlimited voice calls

Reliance Jio Fiber has introduced two new add-on prepaid vouchers for its subscribers – Rs. 351 monthly plan and Rs. 199 weekly plan. These new prepaid vouchers are meant to help the Jio subscribers if they exhaust their existing high-speed download quota.

The company says the new plan vouchers are supposed to be used alongside the existing Jio Fiber prepaid plans that start at Rs. 699 and go up to Rs. 8,499. The new Jio Fiber prepaid plan vouchers offer the same benefits as the regular Jio plans, such as unlimited voice calls alongside data access and complimentary TV video calling. Customers choosing the Rs. 351 Jio Fiber plan voucher will get 50GB high-speed data allocation at 10Mbps download speeds for a month. This is unlike the Rs. 199 Jio Fiber plan that brings unlimited data access at 100Mbps speeds for seven days.

In addition to the Rs. 351 monthly prepaid plan voucher, Jio Fiber has added the Rs. 199 weekly prepaid plan voucher that is listed as FTTX Weekly Plan-PV – 199. The plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits alongside unlimited data access at 100Mbps for seven days.