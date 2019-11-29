Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s Filmfare magazine photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Bollywood has many of our favourite couples and one of them happens to be Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The duo has been married for over two decades now but their chemistry, be it on-screen and off-screen remains the same. Considered as the ‘unlikely couple’, thanks to their contrasting personalities, Kajol and Ajay prove that anything is possible in love.

The two recently turned cover star for Filmfare magazine’s December month’s ‘couple special’ issue and their romantic chemistry has once again won hearts!