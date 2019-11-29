Kushbhu to play female lead in Rajinikanth’s new film

Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film has announced earlier. The film will be directed by Siva. The film has been tentatively titled as ‘ ‘Thalaivar 168’.

But the latest buzz is that Khushbu Sundar will play the female lead in the film. Khushbu Sundar has been acted as pair of Rajinikanth in films like ‘Annamalai’, ‘Mannan’ and ‘Pandiyan’.

Imman is composing the music of the film. Vetri is the director of photography the editor of the film is Ruben. The shooting of the film which is is produced by Sun Pictures will start next year.