Man arrested for smuggling gold bars inside horse excreta

Security personnel at the Kolkata airport have arrested an Indian passenger who allegedly concealed gold worth over Rs 8 lakh in packets containing horse excreta, officials said on Friday.

Anguswamy Ramaiah, 41, who arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport from Myanmar on Thursday evening, was arrested for smuggling a total of 215 grams of gold, they said.

“Four pieces of yellow metal bar weighing about 162.1 gms wrapped in blue carbon paper and concealed in four separate horse excreta packets were recovered from the baggage of the traveller. Another yellow bar was recovered from his wallet,” a senior official said.

The man was intercepted on suspicion by CISF personnel as he was transiting the airport to catch a flight to Chennai, they said.

The passenger has been handed over to Customs authorities along with the seized gold that is estimated to be worth Rs 8.20 lakh, officials added.