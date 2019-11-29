PM Narendra Modi,Uddhav Thackeray like brothers, says Shiv Sena

A day after Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana has shed light on the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thackeray. In one of its articles, Saamana has said that Uddhav Thackeray and PM Modi are brothers. Saamana has further mentioned that PM Modi is not just of one party, he belongs to the entire nation.

Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece said that the coalition government will now act on the mistakes of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government. In its editorial, Saamana said, “Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister. The new government is like a revolution in Maharashtra. Uddhav’s government will be of truth and justice for Maharashtra. In five years the Fadnavis government put Maharashtra in debts of Rs 5 lakh crore.” “Therefore Uddhav Thackeray will have to act fast but very carefully,” it added.

“For farmers of Maharashtra, relief has to come from the central government. Even though there are problems for Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Modi ji are like brothers for each other. Therefore for his younger brother of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a responsibility,” Saamana noted.

“Prime Minister is not just for one party but for the entire country. Delhi should accept what the people of Maharashtra have decided,” the editorial further read.

Taking a dig at PM Modi-led centre, Saamana said, “We have shown Delhi our power. Maharashtra brings the most money to Delhi. The economy of the country is dependent on Mumbai. Mumbai provides the highest employment in the country. Even on the borders there is a lot of contribution from Maharashtra. Therefore Maharashtra should be given respect.”