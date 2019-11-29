DH Latest NewsNAVYNEWSInternationalPolitics

President Trump blamed to have ‘little understanding’ of how US military works by ex Navy secretary:

Nov 29, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Fired ex-Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, blamed US President Donal Trump for having very ‘little understanding of how the US Army works.The extraordinary accusation came in an opinion piece published on The Washington Post’s website Wednesday evening, three days after he was fired. Spencer called Trump’s intervention in the case of Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher “shocking” and unprecedented.

Spencer was fired Sunday by Defense Secretary Mark Esper for working a private deal with the White House to ensure that Gallagher be allowed to retire without losing his SEAL status. Gallagher was convicted by a military court for dishonoring the corpse of an Islamic State militant but he pleaded for voluntary retirement before the jury delivered its verdict.

