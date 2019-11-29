Reliance Jio Fiber launches new prepaid plans: Details inside

India’s biggest telecom and internet service provider Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid plans. Reliance Jio owned by Mukesh Ambani has entered the Fibernet business recently. The company is offering cheapest plans for the users.

The Jio fiber had plans starting from Rs 699 to Rs 8499 earlier. Now the company has launched two more additional plans. The new Jio Fiber plans are equipped with unlimited Voice calls, Data access, and complimentary TV video calling.

The 351 plan offers Unlimited voice calling, 50GB data at 50Mbps, complimentary TV video calling for 1 month.

The 199 plan has more to offer in terms of speed and data limit compared to 351. Customers choosing Rs 199 plan will get unlimited voice calling, unlimited data at 100Mbps, complimentary TV video calling for 7 days.

The 351 and 199 plans can be availed by customers who own a compatible Customer Premise Equipment (CPE). The CPE is available in two variants which can be bought for a refundable deposit of Rs 3500 and Rs 1500.