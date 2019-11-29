‘Sleep internship’: Indian company offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep for 9 hours : Check out for details

An Indian company has offered a ‘sleep internship’ for those who are interested. The internship is meant for those who love to sleep. The company is ready to offer Rs. 1 lakh for sleeping 9 hours every day.

An Indian startup named ‘Wakefit.co-‘ has come with this offer. The main product of the company is mattress. The company is offering a ‘sleep internship’, where candidates have to sleep for 9 hours a day for 100 days and the stipend for the job is Rs 1 lakh. The criteria to be selected for this job is that you have to convince the company about his or her love for sleep.

“We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives. The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well,” Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit.co informed media.

The company will monitor the sleeping patterns of the interns. They will also be given counselling sessions and sleep trackers. It will help the company to monitor the sleep experiences of the candidates before and after using their mattresses.