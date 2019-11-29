Tennis star Sania Mirza announces a crucial decision: check it out

India’s ace tennis player Sania Mirza is all set for her tennis comeback. Sania Mirza has confirmed this. She will make her comeback at Hobart International in January 2020. Sania Mirza has take a maternity break two years ago.

“I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open. I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a USD 25,000 (ITF women event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let’s see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open for sure,” she said at a press conference.

The winner of six Grand Slam titles, Sania said that she is back to her best shape.

“There are a lot of changes when you have a baby. Your routine and sleep pattern changes. I now feel fit, my body is where it used to be before I had the baby. It was only six-seven months ago, where I thought about it as a realistic possibility,” she said.

Sania Mirza aged 33 has last played at China Open in October 2017. Sania Mirza will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok, the current world number 38. Sania will partner American Rajeev Ram for the mixed doubles at the Australian Open.

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. She has gave birth to their first son, Izhaan, in October last year.