Viral video shows student hanging on to the window of  school van : Watch Here

A viral video shows a van packed with kids inside and a child was seen hanging on to the window of the car as it zoomed past the busy city roads.

The video was shot by a man riding pillion on a motorcycle and one can see a barefoot child, wearing school uniform, holding on to the bars on the van’s window. The child was standing on the footrest outside the school van and is seen grasping for his dear life even as the van speeds on the busy Raichur roads.

The video of the incident went viral and policemen, who got hold of the video, quickly launched an operation and arrested the driver of the said vehicle. An investigation into the same has been initiated and the school management has been issued a notice over the matter.