Golmaal team returns with ‘Golmaal FIVE’: confirms Rohit shetty

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn has confirmed that the fifth franchise of their blockbuster film ‘Golmal’ will be start rolling soon. The film has been titled “Golmaal FIVE”.

“Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of ‘Golmaal’. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited,” Ajay Devgn said.

A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez pic.twitter.com/IDvpNb8K6E — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2019

The script of the film is completed and the shooting will began soon after the scheduled works of Rohit Shetty. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment, “Golmaal FIVE” will be directed by Rohit.

The Hindi film “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited”, starring Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal was released on July 14, 2006. It revolved around the lives of a group of friends, and was full of comedy, action, drama and fun.

Then three sequels of film has been released in next couple of years. The films were titled “Golmaal Returns”, “Golmaal 3” and “Golmaal Again”. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are associated with these films