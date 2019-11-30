“BJP is on decline”, says CPI-M leader Brinda Karat

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 19th state conference of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said the BJP’s domination would weaken further as it had failed to serve the people.

Terming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Rastriya Sarbanash (destruction) Samity, she said they didn’t accept the Indian Constitution and proclaimed to follow “Manusmriti” (Manu’s code on social practice).

The CPI-M leader claimed everyday 10,600 women were being tortured in various ways. 93 women were being raped a day, with one-third of them minor, she added.

Criticising the Congress, the Left leader said it was not the alternative to the BJP as the party (Congress) had its own problems and its leadership had no dedication and mission or vision to serve the people of the country.

She said the BJP leadership was avoiding the real issues by mixing politics with religion and misguiding the women and common people.