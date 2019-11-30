Christmas Special Recipe 2019 : Chilli Chicken

Ingredients

1lb Chicken (bite-sized pieces) 2 Onion (thinly sliced)

2 – 4 Green chillies

2 – 3 tbsp – Oil

For the marinade:

1/2 tbsp – Red chilli powder

3 tbsp – White vinegar

2 tbsp – Soy sauce

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp – Black pepper

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt as required

How to Make Keto Chilli Chicken

Marinate chicken in a marinade red chilli powder, white vinegar, soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste, crushed black pepper and turmeric powder for about 30 minutes.

Saute onions and green chillies in a skillet for about 5 minutes.

Add chicken along with the remaining marinade and saute until the gravy is thick and the chicken is done to your liking.