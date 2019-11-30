Christmas Special Recipe 2019 : Chilli Chicken

Ingredients
1lb Chicken (bite-sized pieces) 2 Onion (thinly sliced)
2 – 4 Green chillies
2 – 3 tbsp – Oil
For the marinade:
1/2 tbsp – Red chilli powder
3 tbsp – White vinegar
2 tbsp – Soy sauce
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp – Black pepper
1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder
Salt as required
How to Make Keto Chilli Chicken
Marinate chicken in a marinade red chilli powder, white vinegar, soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste, crushed black pepper and turmeric powder for about 30 minutes.
Saute onions and green chillies in a skillet for about 5 minutes.
Add chicken along with the remaining marinade and saute until the gravy is thick and the chicken is done to your liking.
Post Your Comments