Christmas Special Recipe 2019 : Chilli Chicken

Nov 30, 2019, 08:55 pm IST
Ingredients

1lb Chicken (bite-sized pieces) 2 Onion (thinly sliced)
2 – 4 Green chillies
2 – 3 tbsp – Oil
For the marinade:
1/2 tbsp – Red chilli powder
3 tbsp – White vinegar
2 tbsp – Soy sauce
1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp – Black pepper
1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder
Salt as required

How to Make Keto Chilli Chicken

Marinate chicken in a marinade red chilli powder, white vinegar, soy sauce, ginger-garlic paste, crushed black pepper and turmeric powder for about 30 minutes.
Saute onions and green chillies in a skillet for about 5 minutes.
Add chicken along with the remaining marinade and saute until the gravy is thick and the chicken is done to your liking.

