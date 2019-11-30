CM Naveen Patnaik launches projects worth Rs 8,939 Crore in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects, involving a total investment of around Rs 8,939 crore.The projects are expected to create employment opportunities for about 12,142 people. Naveen Patnaik inaugurated five projects and performed groundbreaking of 22 other units across different sectors through a video conference from Kharvel Bhawan.

The total value of all the projects was calculated at Rs 8,938.81 crore and they will create employment opportunities for about 12,142 people, an official said. “Odisha has emerged as the number one state and the most attractive destination for investments during the period of April-September 2019, receiving 18 per cent of total investment in the country,” Naveen Patnaik said.

The state government has adopted 5T strategy (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) policy for better governance and should focus on commissioning of the projects, he said.

Some key projects included Rs 1,994.98 crore cement plant of OCL India and Suraj Product’s Rs 50.25 crore expansion of its steel facility in Sundergarh, Shree Cement Limited’s Rs 452.55 crore grinding unit in Cuttack, Rs 238.97 crore iron ore pelletisation plant of Pro Mineral in Keonjhar, and Omjay EV’s Rs 52.41 crore unit in Jajpur.