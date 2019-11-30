Latest NewsIndia

Congress candidate brandishes gun at polling station : Watch Video

Nov 30, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress candidate KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his party supporters and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Chainpur block of Daltonganj constituency.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows Tripathi, the candidate from Daltonganj, brandishing the pistol in front of a crowd.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close