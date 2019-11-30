Congress candidate brandishes gun at polling station : Watch Video

Congress candidate KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his party supporters and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Chainpur block of Daltonganj constituency.
A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows Tripathi, the candidate from Daltonganj, brandishing the pistol in front of a crowd.
#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi’s supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate’s supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019
