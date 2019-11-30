David Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record at Adelaide Oval

David Warner remained unbeaten on 335 on the second day of the Day-Night Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.David Warner passed an 87-year-old record at the Adelaide Oval when he brought up his 300th run in Australia’s first innings against Pakistan.The great Don Bradman posted an unbeaten 299 against South Africa at the venue in 1932, but Warner eclipsed it on day two of the second Test against a hapless Pakistan bowling attack.

Going into stumps on day one on 166, the left-hander was always going to be eyeing off a big score.He lost Marnus Labuschagne for 162 after a 361-run partnership, but Warner continued to toy with the Pakistan bowlers, skilfully manipulating the field to keep the scoreboard ticking at more than four an over.

For the second time in two innings, Warner received a life after getting caught off a no-ball, this time it was 19-year-old debutant seamer Musa Khan who had to deal with the frustration.That came while Warner was on 226 and from there he seemed destined to rack up his first triple-century.A boundary to cow corner saw Warner reach the 300 before the maligned opener exploded into a particularly raucous rendition of his now-famous celebration.

As just the 31st score of 300 or more in the history of Test cricket, social media lit up in response to the knock.