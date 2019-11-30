Delhi to host 2+2 India-Japan ministerial meet today

The 2+2 collateral dialogue between India and Japan will be held at Delhi today. The Indian delegation will be led by Defense minister RAjnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono will lead the Japanese side.

The two sides are expected to discuss boosting defense and security, amongst other issues of mutual interest. They will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and Japan’s ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision’ for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realize a better future for the people of the two countries and the region.

The 2+2 meets are organized as a progressive step after PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during their 13 th Indo-Japan annual summit agreed to deepen bilateral security and defense cooperation