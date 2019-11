Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the pet of netizens. It is because the pretty actress always find time to share her hot and sizzling photos on social media.

Disha Patani has been seen lastly in ‘Bharat’. Her new film ‘malang’ is getting ready for release. The film will be released on 2020.

The actress is on vacation and has shared photos from her vacation on her Instagram handle. The actress and her friends are in Thailand.