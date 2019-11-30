Drunk father kills minor daughters after fighting with wife

In a shocking incident a drunk man has killed his two minor daughters. The man killed his daughters after a heated argument with his wife. The shocking incident occurred in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested Hari Solanki aged 32. Solanki a resident of Surajpur has killed his 7-year-old and 2-year-old daughters after having a quarrel with his wife. Solanki in an intoxicated condition has killed his one daughter by banging her head against the wall and other daughter by crushing her head with a brick.

His 4-year-old son and wife has escaped as they went to landlord’s house after the argument. Solanki has been arrested by police and police has registered a case of murder against him.