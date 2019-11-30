Fifth grader Kerala boy lodges police complaint for not getting bicycle repaired even after 2 months

A 10-year-old fifth-grader, Abin- residing in Kozhikode district of Kerala, lodged a written complaint in Meppathur Police station. The boy gave the cycle for repair on 5 September and the mechanic kept on forfeiting the repair saying excuses.

Receiving the written complaint the police acted swiftly and forked out the mechanic. The station in-charge Radhika NP said Abin’s complaint was reasonable and the police had solved his issue. The cycle mechanic said he had some family issues and the cycle will be delivered on Nov 27.Abin received the cycle and is now happy.

The case demands attention keeping in line with Telangana minister’s comment that awareness should be spread among citizens on how to seek help from govt systems. The Telangana home minister was commenting on the brutal rape and murder of a young Cyberabad Vet doctor when she sought help from her sister instead of calling 100. Consoling the murder the minister said the police could take only 3 min to rush to her help if she pinged 100 for police.