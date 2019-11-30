FIR against 12 lawyers for seiging and threatening lady Judge

FIR had been lodged against 12 lawyers for besieging and threatening a lady Judge in Vanchiyoor court in Trivandrum, Kerala.

On Friday Vanchiyoor court Magistrate Deepa Mohan had filed a writ petition to chief Judicial magistrate. The CJM accounting to the writ petition ordered police to take action against the lawyers.

The incident happened after magistrate Deepa Mohan barred the bail order of a Karnataka state transport driver. After this, the lawyers of the driver besieged the Judge at her own chamber and threatened her saying ‘grave consequences’ are to follow.