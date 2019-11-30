Grandmother arrested for Killing 8-day-old girl child

A newborn baby girl was allegedly killed by her grandmother in Soladevanahalli area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Friday. After killing the eight-day-old infant, Parameshwari reportedly threw her out of the house. Tamilselvi, a resident of Myadarahalli gave birth to the baby girl at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

According to a report published in The News Minute, Parameshwari used to taunt her daughter-in-law for giving birth to a baby girl. The baby was born prematurely and had contracted jaundice soon after birth. Parameshwari killed the baby when her mother was in the washroom and threw the body out. When Tamilselvi came back, she found the infant missing from the cradle. She called her husband, Marshal, who, in turn, called the police.

When the cops went up to the rooftop of the building, they found that the baby was on the ground. Her head was bleeding. After the infant was taken to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. N. Shashikumar, DCP (North) said, “We are ascertaining the facts & trying to figure out the reason for the offence.”