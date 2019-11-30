‘Modi is like Thackeray’s elder brother’: Sena softens its stand towards BJP

After seizing power in Maharashtra by from its long-time ally BJP by forming a tri-party alliance with long-time rivals Congress and NCP, now Shiv Sena has changed its tone. Shiv Sena has softened its stand towards BJP.

In an editorial written in the mouthpiece of the Sena ‘Saamna’, the party has sought union government’s cooperation and support to Maharashtra government. The editorial described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the elder brother of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

“If we accept this construct, then why should the government keep any anger in their minds for those whose views do not match with ours? Delhi should respect the decision taken by the people of Maharashtra,” said an editorial in Saamana.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the new government and the chief minister. Our prime minister has made it clear that Maharashtra should progress at a fast pace under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. For that, the Centre’s role will have to be positive. The Centre will have to extend a hand of support to bring Maharashtra’s farmers back from the valley of sorrow,” it said.

It further said Delhi might be capital of the country, but Maharashtra is not a slave of the ‘Gods of Delhi’ and the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, who has followed this ideology is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, claimed the editorial.