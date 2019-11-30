‘Mohanlal is one of the greatest actors in the country’: Praises Kannada star

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is one of the best actors in the Indian film industry and it is a fact known to all. Mohanlal has got a huge fan following which includes many celebrities also.

Now Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has revealed that he is a big fan of Mohanlal.Rakshit Shetty has revelaed that Mohanlal is his favourite actor.

“Mohanlal is one of the greatest actors that the country has ever seen. Mohanlal is an actor who can do both commercial and art house films with ease” said Shetty. He was speaking to media as part of his new film’s promotions .

Sheys new film ‘Avane Srimannarayana’ ready for release. The film is released in five regional Indian languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film si scripted by the actor itself and is directed by debutant Sachin. It is scheduled to hit screens on December 27.

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, the producer of blockbuster Malayalam films like ‘Pulimurugan’ and ‘Ram Leela’ will be releasing ‘Avane Srimannarayana’ in Kerala.