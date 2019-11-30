Motion poster of ‘Big Brother’ released: Watch

The motion poster of Mohanlal’s new film ‘Big Brother’ was released. The motion poster was released by Mohanlal through his Facebook page.

The film is directed by director veteran director Siddique. The film is bankrolled by Siddique in association with Shaji and Manu under the banner of S Talkies.

The film revolves around the story of three siblings. Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and ‘June’ fame Sarjano Khalid will be seen as siblings in the movie.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is making his Malayalam debut with this film. He is playing a police officer’s character with negative shades. Honey Rose, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Siddique, Janardhanan, Chemban Vinod Jose are also playing crucial roles in the film

.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Jithu Damodar and music by Deepak Dev. The film is expected to hit screens by the end of January.