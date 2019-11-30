DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Petrol price will be increased in December

Nov 30, 2019, 01:32 pm IST
It is announced that the petrol prices in UAE will be increased in December. It was announced on Thursday.

Super 98 petrol will now cost Dh2.24 per litre, up from Dh2.20 a litre in November, while Special 95 will cost Dh2.12, up from Dh2.09 a litre the previous month.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.38 a litre, the same as it was in November.

