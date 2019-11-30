Police horse, a tea lover for 15 years, routinely drinks one mug before logging in duty

Jack, a police horse from Uks Merseyside has an unusual habit for a bovine animal.

The 20-year-old Jack is a habitual tea drinker. Every day before clocking in duty his caretaker assures he is offered a fine mug of hot tea. He refuses to do his duty if he is not given tea. Merseyside police officers are aware of this habit and always have a cup of tea for him. The horse drinks tea by scooping it with his tongue from the cup.

As per reports Jack got this habit after tasting some leftover tea of his rider. He is a ritual tea drinker for 15 years now. Jack is retiring from service next year.