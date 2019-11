Prominent South-Indian actor joined BJP

Prominent South-Indian actor has joined BJP. Tamil actor Radha Ravi who has acted in many films in all south-Indian languages has joined BJP. Radha Ravi is the son of M.R.Radha, a popular Tamil actor in era of MGR and Sivaji.

Chennai: Tamil film and television actor Radha Ravi joins BJP in presence of party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda pic.twitter.com/CSXNipo0A7 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Radha Ravi was with AIADMK and has won in assembly election in AIADMK ticket in 2011. He later joined DMK. DMK has suspended him earlier this year over his abusive comments against actress Nayanthara.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda holds a roadshow in Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/ZN02qYskOd — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Radha Ravi joined BJP in the presence of BJP national president J.P.Nadda. J.P.Nadda arrived Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning. Nadda attended the roadshow organized by the party in Chennai. It is reported that Naddha will put forward instructions to strengthen BJP in the state.