Release of Ajith’s new film announced

The pre-production work of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s new film is progressing The film is titled ‘Valimai’. But latest buzz is about the release date of the film.

Though till now the shooting of the film has not yet begun, the reports related to the film’s release date is already flowing all across the internet. It is reported that the film will be released on Diwali,2020. But till now no official confirmation has cmoe about the matter.

The shooting of the film will start in next month andthe actor will be donning the role of a cop, and performing some high octane action sequences. The leading lady opposite Ajith is yet to be finalized.

The film is directed by H. Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under his production house Bay View Project LLP

It will be for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.