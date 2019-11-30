Syed Modi International Championship: Sourabh Verma, Rituparna Das entered Semi

In badminton, India’s ace players Sourabh Verma and Rituparna Das has entered the semi finals of men’s singles and women’s singles of Syed Modi International Championship in Lucknow.

Sourabh Verma will face Heo Kwang Hee of South Korea on Saturday. Sourabh Verma has defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarm of Thailand by 21-19,21-16.

Rituparana Das will face Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand in the semi finals on Saturday. Rituparna Das has defeated compatriot Shruti Mundada by 24-26,21-10,21-19.