Teachers humiliates for wearing short pant, Class 11 student commits suicide

A Class 11 student has committed suicide by hanging himself on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The student has ended his life after he was humiliated for wearing shorts in the school.

Dhananjay, resident of Gurmel Nagar of Daba in Punjab’s Ludhiana was mentally disturbed for the last two days as his school teachers and principal had allegedly harassed him for wearing short pant. Dhananjay was a student of SGD Grammar School in Dhandari .

The Police registered an abetment-to-suicide case against the school principal Prabhu Dutt and a teacher named Saroj Sharma. Dhananjay’s father alleged that the teachers tied his son’s hands and slapped him repeatedly for wearing short pants.